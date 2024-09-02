Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Cabinet approves procurement of 240 engines for Indian Airforce's Su-30 MKI jets from HAL

Cabinet approves procurement of 240 engines for Indian Airforce's Su-30 MKI jets from HAL

ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at an estimated cost of 26,000 crore.

Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at an estimated cost of 26,000 crore.

As per a Defence Ministry release, the delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years.

The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL.

Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

As per an official release, the proposed unit will be setup with an investment of 3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 lakh chips per day.

The chips produced in this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications which include segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. (ANI)

