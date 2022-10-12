Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus to railway employees

The government on Wednesday approved the payment of productivity linked bonus (PLB) to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.
The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages will be paid to the 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.
The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days. The financial implication has been estimated to be ₹1,832.09 crore.
The above amount has been paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other group ‘C’ staff.
The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post-Covid challenges, a statement from the government said.
The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae, it said.
The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways, it added.
