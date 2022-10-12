Cabinet approves project to develop container terminal at Deendayal Port

The estimated cost of ₹4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of ₹296.20 Crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward development of common user facilities.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a project to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public private partnership mode.
The estimated cost of ₹4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of ₹296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward development of common user facilities, according to an official statement.
“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved development of Container Terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port on Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) basis under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode," the statement said.
On commissioning of the Project, it shall cater to the future growth in container cargo traffic. From 2025, a net gap of 1.88 million TEUs shall be available which can be catered by tune Tekra Development of a state-of-the-art container terminal at Tuna-Tekra will give it a strategic advantage as it will be the closed container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India (Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan).
In addition to increasing the business potential of Kandla, the project will boost the economy and generate employment, it said.
Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.
The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process.