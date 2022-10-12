Cabinet approves project to develop container terminal at Deendayal Port

On commissioning of the Project, it shall cater to the future growth in container cargo traffic. From 2025, a net gap of 1.88 million TEUs shall be available which can be catered by tune Tekra Development of a state-of-the-art container terminal at Tuna-Tekra will give it a strategic advantage as it will be the closed container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India (Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan).