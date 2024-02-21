Union Cabinet approves proposal for implementation of umbrella scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ worth ₹1,179.72 crore
‘Out of the total project outlay of Rs.1179.72 crore, a total of Rs.885.49 crore will be provided by MHA from its own budget and Rs.294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund,’ the statement said.
The government on Wednesday decided to continue the umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of ₹1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.
