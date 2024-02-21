 Union Cabinet approves proposal for implementation of umbrella scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ worth ₹1,179.72 crore | Mint
Union Cabinet approves proposal for implementation of umbrella scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ worth ₹1,179.72 crore

 Livemint

'Out of the total project outlay of Rs.1179.72 crore, a total of Rs.885.49 crore will be provided by MHA from its own budget and Rs.294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund,' the statement said.

The Nirbhaya Fund was set up in the aftermath of the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a paramedical student in Delhi in 2012, and aims at improving safety for women.
The Nirbhaya Fund was set up in the aftermath of the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a paramedical student in Delhi in 2012, and aims at improving safety for women.. (Getty Images)

The government on Wednesday decided to continue the umbrella scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs of continuation of implementation of Umbrella Scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ at a total cost of Rs.1179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“Out of the total project outlay of Rs.1179.72 crore, a total of Rs.885.49 crore will be provided by MHA from its own budget and Rs.294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund," the statement said.

Safety of Women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims. Stringent deterrence in matters related to offences against women was provided through amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

In its efforts towards Women Safety, Government of India in collaboration with States and Union Territories has launched several projects. The objectives of these projects include strengthening mechanisms in States/Union Territories for ensuring timely intervention and investigation in case of crime against women and higher efficiency in investigation and crime prevention in such matters.

The Government of India has proposed to continue the following projects under the Umbrella Scheme for “Safety of Women":

112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0;

Upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories, including setting up of National Forensic Data Centre;

Strengthening of DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs);

Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children;

Capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children; and

Women Help Desk & Anti-human Trafficking Units.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 10:59 PM IST
