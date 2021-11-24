The Union Cabinet today approved the Central Government's proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws , which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is aimed at rolling back three Bills passed into law in 2020 – Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The bill to repeal the three farm laws was taken up by the Cabinet at a meeting earlier today and given the stamp of approval.

The bill was approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of the Parliament beginning later this month.

Before the big climb-down, PM Modi defended the farm laws, saying they were meant as reforms, mainly for small and marginal farmers in India.

The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session, slated to begin on 29 November.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of nearly 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for around a year now.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that as many as 500 farmers will reach the national capital on 30 tractors on 29 November.

Tikait also said that other details regarding the same will be disclosed after a meeting scheduled to take place on 26 November, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait said, "On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest."

He added, "We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don't have the intention to stay put at Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home."

