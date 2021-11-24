Cabinet clears bill to repeal three farm laws

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bill to repeal the three farm laws was taken up by the Union Cabinet at a meeting earlier today and given the stamp of approval
The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament
The Union Cabinet today approved the Central Government's proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is aimed at rolling back three Bills passed into law in 2020 – Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Tikait also said that other details regarding the same will be disclosed after a meeting scheduled to take place on 26 November, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait said, "On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest."
He added, "We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don't have the intention to stay put at Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home."
