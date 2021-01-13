Cabinet approves reforms in mining sector

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a raft of mineral sector reforms, including doing away with the distinction between captive and non-captive mines, reallocation of state-owned firms’ non-producing blocks, and amending some sections of the Mines and Minerals ( Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act to help make more mines available for auction.

Some of these structural reform measures have been in the works for some time now. They were announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in last May as part of the fourth tranche of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. She had also announced auctioning of 500 mineral blocks as part of this Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

“These reforms will be implemented through an amendment in the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for which a bill to be placed in the parliament in the upcoming session," said a person aware of the development requesting anonymity.

These decisions assume significance given that the mineral sector contributes only 1.75% to the country’s GDP, with India importing minerals worth Rs2.5 trillion annually.

Apart from amending section 10A (2)(b) & 10A (2)(c) of the MMDR Act, the other decisions taken by the Union Cabinet include doing away with any charges on transfer of mineral concessions for non-auctioned captive mines, rationalization of stamp duty, and development of a National Mineral Index (NMI) for introducing an index-based mechanism for making statutory payments.

Given the experience in the coal sector, the captive mines will be allowed to sell up to 50% of the minerals excavated during the current year. In the first tranche of commercial coal mining auction, 19 mines have been awarded wherein there is no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines.

Also, to expedite mining operations in the country, a 50% rebate in the quoted revenue share will be awarded for the quantum of mineral produced and dispatched earlier than the scheduled production date.





The Union Cabinet also approved proposed amendments to the district mineral foundation fund— a social impact fund—that miners have to contribute towards, and simplification of the exploration regime. A decision was also taken to make National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), an autonomous body to expedite exploration.

This comes on the backdrop of National Mineral Policy's goal to increase mineral production by 200% in seven years. Of India’ Obvious Geological Potential (OGP) area of 0.571 million sq. km, only 10% of the area has been explored.

Speaking at the agreement signing of 19 mines awarded in the first tranche of commercial coal mining auction, coal and mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday had said, “Based on the experience of various mineral rich states and feedback received from the stakeholders, we are bringing out structural reforms in mining sector."

“These reforms will generate huge employment opportunities and increase the production of minerals leading to self-reliance. Several industry friendly measures which promote ease of doing busines in mining sector will be brought in," Joshi had said.

