Cabinet approves renaming centre for drinking water after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to rename National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality in Kolkata as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS).
“The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given ex post facto approval for renaming of National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality, Joka, Kolkata as ‘Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS)’," an offical statement said.
The institute is set up on 8.72 acres of land and is envisaged as a premier institute to develop capacities in states/UTs in the field of public health engineering, drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene through training programmes.
The capacities are envisaged for not only the front-line workforce engaged in implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, but also for the representatives of local bodies, both rural and urban, it added.
Suitable infrastructure is developed, including training infrastructure, and R&D block and a residential complex. Working and miniature models of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) technologies are also installed to facilitate the training at the institute.
“Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the most deserving sons of West Bengal and a front-runner in national integration, inspiration for industrialization, was also an eminent scholar and academician and the youngest Vice Chancellor of Univeristy of Calcutta," the cabinet said.
Naming the institute by Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name will inspire the whole set of stakeholders to honour him by adopting his values of honesty integrity, and commitment in work ethos of the Institute, it added.
The Institute was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.