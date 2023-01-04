Cabinet approves renaming of greenfield airport at Goa as Manohar International Airport – Mopa

Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and comprises a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for naming the greenfield international airport at Mopa, Goa, as Manohar International Airport – Mopa, as a mark of tribute to late Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister and four-time chief minister of the coastal state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for naming the greenfield international airport at Mopa, Goa, as Manohar International Airport – Mopa, as a mark of tribute to late Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister and four-time chief minister of the coastal state.
“To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of state government to name the greenfield international airport, Mopa, Goa as Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa," an official statement said.
“To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of state government to name the greenfield international airport, Mopa, Goa as Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa," an official statement said.
The airport at Mopa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The airport at Mopa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and comprises a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crore, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and comprises a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3D monolithic precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.
It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3D monolithic precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.
Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of handling the world’s largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.
Some of the features of the airport include a runway capable of handling the world’s largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Initially, phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum, which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 million passengers. The airport will boost the socioeconomic development of the state and serve the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations.
Initially, phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum, which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 million passengers. The airport will boost the socioeconomic development of the state and serve the needs of the tourism industry. It has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations.