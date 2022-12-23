According to the defence ministry, the Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019{excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision.
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) from July 1, 2019.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) from July 1, 2019.
“Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service,“ an official statement read.
“Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service,“ an official statement read.
According to the defence ministry, the Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019{excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision. “More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the defence ministry, the Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019{excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision. “More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners," it said.
Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners," it said.
Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.
Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.
The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision is approximately ₹8,450 crore at 31 per cent Dearness Relief (DR), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision is approximately ₹8,450 crore at 31 per cent Dearness Relief (DR), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Arrears with effect from July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over ₹19,316 crore based on DR @ 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and @31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
“Arrears with effect from July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over ₹19,316 crore based on DR @ 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and @31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as appox. ₹23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP," it read.
Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as appox. ₹23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP," it read.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.