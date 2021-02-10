Cabinet approves 100 crore grant-in-aid for Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved ₹100 crore grant-in-aid to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Assam, to help sustain operations of its urea manufacturing units.

BVFCL is a public sector company under the Department of Fertilizers and operates two vintage plants -- Namrup-ll and Namrup-lll -- in its premises at Namrup, Assam.

The company is the first gas-based urea manufacturing unit in India and has all infrastructure and feedstock availability, but it has been difficult to maintain reasonable production level in a cost-effective manner because of old and obsolete technology.

To ensure safe, sustainable and economic operation of the plants, certain equipment and machineries need to be replaced/overhauled. "The minimum functional repair to be undertaken for smoother operation of the plants with procurement of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and catalyst items etc. shall attract an estimated expenditure of Rs.100 crores and therefore, Gol approved Grant in Aid of Rs. 100 crores to BVFCL," the government said in a release.

The grant-in-aid will restore urea production capacity of 390,000 MT per annum and ensure timely availability of urea to the tea industry and farming sector in the entire north eastern region, especially Assam, the release added.

“It will also continue the existing employment of about 580 employees on permanent basis and another 1500 persons on ad-hoc basis. Further, 28000 people get benefits indirectly by this establishment. This will also strengthen the 'atmanirbhar bharat' campaign of the Government of India," it said.

