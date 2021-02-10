Cabinet approves 100 crore grant-in-aid for Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer

To ensure safe, sustainable and economic operation of the plants, certain equipment and machineries need to be replaced/overhauled. "The minimum functional repair to be undertaken for smoother operation of the plants with procurement of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and catalyst items etc. shall attract an estimated expenditure of Rs.100 crores and therefore, Gol approved Grant in Aid of Rs. 100 crores to BVFCL," the government said in a release.