The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹2,600-crore incentive scheme to promote Rupay debit card and low value UPI transactions in FY23, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Wednesday.

The Cabinet today said that these incentives will be given on the use of Rupay debit cards and BHIM UPI.

Yadav also announced that the Cabinet has approved a plan to set up three new cooperatives to promote exports, organic products and seeds.