Cabinet clears ₹2,600 cr incentives to promote Rupay debit cards, low value UPI transactions1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
- Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (P2M)
The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹2,600-crore incentive scheme to promote Rupay debit card and low value UPI transactions in FY23, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Wednesday.
The Cabinet today said that these incentives will be given on the use of Rupay debit cards and BHIM UPI.
Yadav also announced that the Cabinet has approved a plan to set up three new cooperatives to promote exports, organic products and seeds.
