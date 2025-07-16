Subscribe

Cabinet approves ₹20,000 crore for NTPC, ₹7,000 crore for NLCIL - Check details

Cabinet greenlights 20,000 crore for NTPC Limited's NGEL and subsidiaries to achieve 60 GW Renewable Energy by 2032, alongside a 7,000 crore investment in Neyveli Lignite Corp.

Riya R Alex
Published16 Jul 2025, 02:58 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved to invest 20,000 crore in the state-owned National Thermal Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 with the aim to generate 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. Additionally, the Cabinet gave the nod to invest 7,000 crore in Neyveli Lignite Corp India Limited (NLCIL).

About NTPC investment

The proposed investment will be directed to NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary. Subsequently, NGEL will invest in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) and its other subsidiaries, exceeding the previously approved limit of 7,500 crore, and will now be increased to up to 20,000 crore.

According to the government, the additional funds to NTPC will boost the development of renewable projects in India and play a vital role in strengthening power infrastructure to provide a reliable, continuous access to electricity across the country.

Investment in renewable Energy projects is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for local people. Additionally, it will encourage entrepreneurship opportunities within the country, besides promoting employment and socio-economic development, according to the government.

About NLCIL investment

The Cabinet approved 7,000 crore investment in NLCIL, which will be directed towards its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL). This investment is exempt from the 30% net worth limit set by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for total investments by public sector enterprises in joint ventures and subsidiaries, granting NLCIL and NIRL increased operational and financial flexibility.

 

Through this investment, NLCIL aims to develop 10.11 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2030 and up to 32 GW by 2047.

Currently, NLCIL manages seven renewable energy assets with a combined installed capacity of 2 GW, either already operational or nearing commercial launch. These assets will be transferred to NIRL following this Cabinet approval.

