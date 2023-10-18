Cabinet approves 20,773.70 crore for 13 GW Green Energy Corridor project in Ladakh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved Green Energy Corridor Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System for 13 gigawatt renewable energy project in Ladakh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved Green Energy Corridor Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System for 13 gigawatt renewable energy project in Ladakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project is targeted to be completed by FY 2029-30 with an estimated cost of ₹20,773.70 crore, with central financial assistance at 40% of the project cost i.e. ₹8,309.48 crore.

Prime Minister Modi, during his Independence Day speech, had announced the setting up of 7.5 GW Solar Park in Ladakh. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy prepared a plan to set up a 13 GW Renewable Energy generation capacity along with a 12 GWh Battery Energy Storage System in Pang, Ladakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Power Grid Corporation will be the implementing agency for the project, and will be deploying Voltage Source Converter based High Voltage Direct Current system and Extra High Voltage Alternating Current state-of-the-art technology to complete the project.

The transmission line for evacuating this power will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be integrated with the National Grid. An interconnection is also planned from this project in Leh to the existing Ladakh grid so as to ensure reliable power supply to Ladakh, the government said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It will also be connected to Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line to provide power to Jammu & Kashmir. The project will entail setting up of 713 km transmission lines (including 480 km HVDC line) and 5 GW capacity of HVDC terminal each at Pang (Ladakh) and Kaithal (Haryana)", the government release read.

“The project will contribute to achieving the target of 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030. The project will also help in developing long-term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint. It will generate large direct & indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors, especially in Ladakh region," the release added.

This project is in addition to Intra-State Transmission System Green Energy Corridor Phase-II, which is already under implementation in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh for grid integration and power evacuation of approx. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!