Cabinet approves 3,737 crore bonus for government staff

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹3,700 crore bonus for the government employees, which is expected to boost demand during the ongoing festive season.

The move will benefit 3 million non-gazetted employees including those in autonomous central organization, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said after the cabinet meet.

“This will boost demand in the market. We are ready to disburse ₹3,737 crore immediately, before Dussehra (on the weekend)," Javadekar said.

The Union government is looking to increasing demand in the market and has been nudging government staffers, who have been left unscathed from job loss due to the pandemic to spend.

The Wednesday's decision comes 10 days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures worth ₹73,000 crore including interest free festival loans for government employees to stimulate consumer spending in the midst of covid-induced economic slowdown.

