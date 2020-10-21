Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Cabinet approves 3,737 crore bonus for government staff
Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves 3,737 crore bonus for government staff

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The decision comes 10 days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures worth 73,000 crore including interest free festival loans for government employees

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 3,700 crore bonus for the government employees, which is expected to boost demand during the ongoing festive season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 3,700 crore bonus for the government employees, which is expected to boost demand during the ongoing festive season.

The move will benefit 3 million non-gazetted employees including those in autonomous central organization, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said after the cabinet meet.

The move will benefit 3 million non-gazetted employees including those in autonomous central organization, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said after the cabinet meet.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“This will boost demand in the market. We are ready to disburse 3,737 crore immediately, before Dussehra (on the weekend)," Javadekar said.

The Union government is looking to increasing demand in the market and has been nudging government staffers, who have been left unscathed from job loss due to the pandemic to spend.

The Wednesday's decision comes 10 days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures worth 73,000 crore including interest free festival loans for government employees to stimulate consumer spending in the midst of covid-induced economic slowdown.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.