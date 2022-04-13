This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The scheme is aimed at empowering elected representatives of Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) for leadership roles and helping 2.78 lakh rural local bodies achieve sustainable development goals
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) till 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹5,911 crore.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), in an official statement, said that of the total financial outlay of the scheme, the central share is ₹3,700 crore and that of the state share is ₹2,211 crore.
The revamped RGSA initiative is expected to enable PRIs to deliver on the localization of SDGs (sustainable development goals) for nine themes – poverty-free and enhanced livelihood in villages; healthy village, child-friendly village, water sufficient village; clean and green village; self-sufficient infrastructure in village, socially secured village; village with good governance; and engendered development in the village.
The scheme will also converge capacity building initiatives of other ministries/ departments for the attainment of SDGs, an official statement said.
The key principles of SDGs, that is, leaving no one behind, reaching the farthest first and universal coverage, along with gender equality, will be embedded in the design of all capacity building interventions including training, training modules and materials.
“As panchayats have representation of schedule castes, schedule tribes and women, and are institutions closest to the grassroots, strengthening panchayats will promote equity and inclusiveness, along with social justice and economic development of the community," the statement read.
“Panchayats will progressively be strengthened through incentivisation on the basis of nationally important criteria to recognise roles of panchayats in attainment of SDGs and to inculcate spirit of healthy competition," it added.
Around 60 lakh elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of rural local bodies including traditional bodies across the country will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme, the cabinet said.
The RGSA, a centrally sponsored scheme, was first approved by the Union Cabinet in 2018 for implementation from 2018-19 to 2021-22.
The main central components of the scheme included incentiviasation of panchayats and mission mode project on e-Panchayat including other activities at central level.
The main central components of the scheme included incentiviasation of panchayats and mission mode project on e-Panchayat including other activities at central level.