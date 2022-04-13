The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme with an outlay of ₹5,911 crore. RGSA aims to empower elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions for leadership roles.

The Cabinet panel approved the continuation of the revamped RGSA from 1 April, 2022 to 31 March, 2026.

The central share in the outlay is ₹3,700 crore and that of states ₹2,211 crore.

In a briefing about the cabinet decisions, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said RGSA will help more than 2.78 lakh rural local bodies including traditional bodies across the country to develop governance capabilities to deliver on SDGs (sustainable development goals) through inclusive local governance with focus on optimum utilisation of available resources.

The initiative is expected to enable them to deliver on localization of SDGs for nine themes, - poverty free and enhanced livelihood in villages; healthy village, child-friendly village, water sufficient village; clean and green village; self-sufficient infrastructure in village, socially secured village; village with good governance; and engendered development in village.

"The revamped RGSA will help improve Panchayati Raj Institutions and ensure development in villages. It will help bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas and strengthen panchayati raj institutions across the country," Thakur said.

Around 60 lakh elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of rural local bodies will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

