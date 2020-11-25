Subscribe
Home >News >India >Cabinet approves 6,000 crore infusion into NIIF debt platform
Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves 6,000 crore infusion into NIIF debt platform

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the move will help NIIF to raise 1.1 trillion over the next five years to finance infrastructure projects under the national infrastructure pipeline

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved 6,000 crore capital infusion into National Infrastructure Investment Fund’s (NIIF’s) debt platform, in a bid to push infrastructure creation across the country.



Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the move will help NIIF to raise 1.1 trillion over the next five years to finance infrastructure projects under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP). Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made this announcement as a part of the third tranche of the economic stimulus—Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.



“The money will be put into greenfield and brownfield projects," he said at a virtual briefing, adding that it will done through Assem Infra Co and NIIFIL that will take care of the finance needs.

Mint was the first to report this development.

“NIIF attracts a lot of sovereign fund for investment in infrastructure-related activities. It also has a debt platform through which it also raises a lot of money and by 2025 it has to provide and infra funding to the extent of 1.1 trillion national infrastructure pipeline (NIP)," Sitharaman had said.

