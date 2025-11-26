Cabinet approves ₹9,858 crore expansion of Pune Metro — Lines to be added, stations, timeline and other details here

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod for the Pune Metro rail network expansion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on 26 November.
According to an official release from the Centre, the latest approval makes way for the Pune Metro network to expand beyond the 100-km milestone, and is a “significant step towards a modern, integrated and sustainable urban transit system”.
This is the second major project approved under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro. Earlier, Line 2A for the Vanaz–Chandani Chowk route, and Line 2B for the Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi route, was approved.
As per the release, the newly approved lines are Line 4 and Line 4A under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.
The approval comes as Line 4 and 4A are considered a “vital part” of Pune's comprehensive mobility plan (CMP). Once completed, the release said the lines will “seamlessly integrate with operational and sanctioned corridors at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop (Line 2), and Swargate (Line 1)”.
“They will also provide an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and connect with future corridors towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road, ensuring smooth multimodal connectivity across metro, rail and bus networks,” it added.
Pre-construction activities such as topographical surveys and detailed design consultancy are already underway.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat; and building third and fourth lines between Badlapur and Karjat in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
The two projects are estimated to cost ₹2,781 crore, Vaishnaw, who is also Union Railways Minister, told reporters during his briefing.
The official release noted that the two projects covering four districts across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 224 kms, and enhance connectivity to about 585 villages (population of around 32 lakh).
“The Railways, being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (3 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (16 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 64 lakh trees,” the statement added.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.