Cabinet approves continuation of Swachh Bharat mission, with an outlay of 1.41 lakh crore

Cabinet approves continuation of Swachh Bharat mission, with an outlay of 1.41 lakh crore

The implementation of the Swachh Bharat mission components will be done in a structured and time-bound manner
1 min read . 10:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The second phase of Swachh Bharat is aimed at elimination of open defecation, including fecal sludge management in all cities with less than 1 lakh population

The union cabinet on Tuesday approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 for sustainable outcomes. The government will spend around 1,41,600 crore for the mission, which is 2.5 times more than the first phase of the mission.

The second phase of Swachh Bharat is aimed at elimination of open defecation, including fecal sludge management in all cities with less than 1 lakh population, said a release from the government.

The implementation of the mission components will be done in a structured and time-bound manner, with thorough gap analysis of required infrastructure, detailed 5-year action plans, and annual action plans with timelines.

The scheme will focus on two key areas:

Sustainable Sanitation:

Ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve additional population migrating from rural to urban areas in search of employment and better opportunities over the next 5 years. This will be done through the construction of over 3.5 lakhs individual, community and public toilets.

Complete liquid waste management in cities in less than 1 lakh population – a new component introduced under SBM-Urban 2.0 will ensure that systems and processes are set up in every city so that all wastewater is safely contained, collected, transported and treated and no wastewater pollutes our water bodies.

Sustainable Solid Waste Management:

100% source segregation of waste along with functional material recovery facilities (MRFs) in every city, with a focus on phasing out single use plastic

Setting up of construction & demolition (C&D) waste processing facilities and deployment of mechanical sweepers in National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) cities and in cities with more than 5 lakh population.

Remediation of all legacy dumpsites, so that 14,000 acres of locked up land lying under 15 crore tonnes of legacy waste are freed up.

