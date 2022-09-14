Cabinet approves signing of guarantees for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 05:39 PM IST
The World Cup would take place from 11-30 October, with matches to be held in Bhubaneshwar, Navi Mumbai and Goa
New Delhi: The Union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of guarantees for hosting thee Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.