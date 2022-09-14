New Delhi: The Union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of guarantees for hosting thee Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India.

The World Cup would take place from 11-30 October, with matches to be held in Bhubaneshwar, Navi Mumbai and Goa, Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said while briefing the press about the decisions of the Union Cabinet.

The seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament will be the first-ever FIFA women’s competition to be hosted by India.

The Cabinet also announced that a financial outlay of ₹10 crore for All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be met from the budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs).