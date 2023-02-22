Cabinet approves signing of India-Guyana air services agreement
The signing of the agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of the air services agreement between India and Guyana.
