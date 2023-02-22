New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of the air services agreement between India and Guyana.

“The Air Services Agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of this agreement," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Indians have a sizeable presence in Guyana and are the largest ethnic group comprising about 40% of the population as per 2012 census.

The signing of the agreement with Guyana will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries.

In view of the growing aviation market and developments such as liberalization of aviation sector in India, air services agreement has been signed with many countries to pave way for International air connectivity.

According to the ministry, the air services agreement provides the legal framework for air operations between two countries which is based on the principles of sovereignty of nations, nationality of carriers and reciprocity in terms of commercial opportunities for the designated airlines of each side.

At present there is no air services agreement (ASA) between the between Indian government and Guyana government.

India and Guyana are signatories to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

Officials of the Indian government and Guyana government met in Nassau, Bahamas on 6 December 2016 during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations event where both countries had initialed the text of an ASA for scheduled air services between the two countries.

The new air services agreement between India and Guyana will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides, it added.