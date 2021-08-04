NEW DELHI : The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the second leg of the flagship school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) at an expenditure of ₹2.94 trillion.

SSA 2.0 will encompass most school schemes and initiatives from pre-school to senior secondary education, push technology adoption and integrate some related schemes of other ministries.

The total financial outlay of ₹294,283.04 crore includes a central share of ₹1,85,398.32 crore and the rest will be taken care by the states, according to a CCEA statement. The scheme will be effective for five years (2021 to 2026).

“The Samagra 2.0 (SSA 2.0) will be comprehensive and will align school education with the new education policy," education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting.

The scheme treats school education as a continuum, and is in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDG-4). The scheme not only provides support for the implementation of the RTE Act but has also been aligned with the recommendations of NEP 2020 to ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment that should take care of their diverse backgrounds, multilingual needs, different academic abilities and make them active participants in the learning process, the minister said.

To enhance the direct outreach of the scheme, all child-centric interventions will be provided directly to the students through DBT mode on an IT based platform over a period of time. The scheme will have an effective convergence architecture with various ministries/ developmental agencies of the central and state governments.

The expansion of vocational education will be done in convergence with the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and other ministries providing funding for skills. SSA 2.0, for the first time, makes pre-schools part of the formal education system across India as the ministry and the NEP look to improve early education, especially the first five years of schooling.

