Cabinet approves SSA 2.0 with an expenditure of 2.94 trillion

The scheme treats school education as a continuum, and is in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDG-4). The scheme not only provides support for the implementation of the RTE Act but has also been aligned with the recommendations of NEP 2020 to ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment that should take care of their diverse backgrounds, multilingual needs, different academic abilities and make them active participants in the learning process, the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}