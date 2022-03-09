The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The WHO GCTM will be the first centre for traditional medicine across the globe established under the ministry of AYUSH, the government said in a statement.

The centre will help ensure quality, safety and efficacy, accessibility and rational use of traditional medicine. It will also also help develop norms, standards and guidelines, tools and methodologies for collecting data, undertaking analytics and assessing impact.

The Centre will also assist in developing specific capacity building and training programmes in areas of relevance to the objectives and conduct training either on campus, or web-based, and through partnerships with the WHO Academy and other strategic partners.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization, had announced the establishment of WHO GCTM on the occasion of fifth Ayurveda Day on 13 November 2020, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A joint task force (JTF) has been constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this centre.

JTF comprises representatives from the government, permanent mission of India, Geneva, and the WHO.

An interim office is being established at ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat, to execute the identified technical activities and planning of fully functional WHO GCTM.

The WHO GCTM will provide leadership on all global health matters related to traditional medicine as well as extend support to member countries in shaping various policies related to traditional medicine research, practices and public health.

