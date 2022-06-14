Cabinet clears Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces

Agniveers (the name given to the selected youths under the scheme) will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest. This amount is expected to be in the range of ₹11-12 lakhs and will be tax free. The monthly emoluments will be in the range of ₹30,000 which will increase by 10 per cent annually.