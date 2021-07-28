The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, with an aim to decriminalise 12 provisions under the law.

"An amendment has been proposed in the Limited Liability Partnership Bill for the first time. We are doing a lot of changes in the Companies Act and corporate bodies are getting a lot of ease of doing business. LLPs are becoming popular among start-ups," said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the cabinet meeting.

She stated that currently there are 24 penal provisions in the LLP Act, 21 compoundable offences, and three non-compoundable offences. After the amendments, the penal provisions will be cut to 22, compoundable offences will be only seven and non-compoundable will remain the same.

"Total of 12 offences to be decriminalised under LLPs. Many of the startups can also benefit from the ease of doing business," said the finance minister.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that criminality has been removed to provide ease of doing business to law-abiding corporators in LLP firms.

The changes, including removing criminal action for failure to comply with provisions of the Act, will help about 2.30 lakh such firms in the country.

"A penalty in the form of a fine has been decided for violations of general trends. This boosts Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Other amendments

Further, the cabinet has also given nod to the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, 2021.

"The proposed law will insure bank deposits up to ₹5 lakh. Under DICGC Bill 2021, 98.3% of all deposits will get covered and in terms of deposit value, 50.9% deposit value will be covered. Global deposit value is only 80% of all deposit accounts. It only covers 20-30% of deposit value," said Sitharaman.

"The Union Cabinet has decided that depositors of troubled banks would get their money back within 90 days. As of now, several depositors of troubled lenders are waiting for longer periods to retrieve the money deposited in the bank accounts," she added.





