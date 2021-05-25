Cabinet clears foreign tie-ups of professional bodies ICoAI, ICSI

The partnerships were signed by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICoAl) and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with various foreign organisations such as Australia’s Institute of Public Accountants, UK’s Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (also known as Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland) as well as with Sri Lanka’s Institute of Certified Management Accountants, said an official statement after the union cabinet meeting, which approved the collaborations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}