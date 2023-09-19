Cabinet clears historic women’s reservation bill3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Some BJP functionaries claimed that the new bill won’t be identical to the 2010 bill and might expand the scope of reservation beyond the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.
NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the constitution amendment bill to provide reservations for women in Parliament and state assemblies, paving the way for the introduction of the historic bill in the ongoing special session of Parliament, officials said.