Cabinet clears India-UK customs cooperation
NEW DELHI : The cabinet on Wednesday cleared signing of a deal between India and the UK to help each other in matters related to customs.
The deal facilitates information sharing for prevention of customs-related offences and in investigations. The agreement is also expected to support trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries, said an official statement.
The deal will be signed after it is approved by the two governments and will take effect from the first day of subsequent month.
Avoiding customs related disputes is expected to help in clearing goods faster. India has been taking a host of measures to improve cross-border trade, which has a bearing on ease of doing business in the country. The World Bank’s ease of doing business reports have also flagged this as an area where India could make further improvement.
The proposed deal would also provide a legal framework for information sharing and in the proper application of customs laws.
The deal takes care of Indian Customs' concerns and requirements in the area of data sharing on the correctness of the customs value, tariff classification and origin of the goods traded between the two countries, the statement said.
