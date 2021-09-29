Cabinet clears listing of ECGC, infusion of 4,400 crore in five years

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved infusion of capital worth ₹4,400 crore in ECGC Ltd over a period of five years and listing of the public sector undertaking in FY23.

"The approved infusion along with efforts made to suitably synchronize with the listing process of ECGC through the Initial Public Offering will increase the underwriting capacity of ECGC to support more exports. ECGC has shown continuous surplus and made dividend payments to the Govt. for last 20 years," the government said in a statement.

The government will immediately infuse ₹500 crore in ECGC, which provides credit guarantee to exporters, and another ₹500 crore in FY23.

The Cabinet also approved capital infusion of ₹1,650 crore in National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) Trust which promotes project exports from India that are of strategic and national importance over a period of five years.

ECGC was established in 1957 to promote exports by providing credit insurance services to exporters against non-payment risks by overseas buyers due to commercial and political reasons. It also provides insurance covers to banks against risks in export credit lending to the exporter borrowers. ECGC endeavours to support the Indian export industry with its experience, expertise and underlying commitment to progress and advance India’s exports.

ECGC plays a wider role in supporting exports from labour-intensive sectors and encourage bank lending to enterprises of small exporters thereby leading to their revival.

“Capital infusion in ECGC will enable it to expand its coverage to export oriented industry particularly labour-intensive sectors. The approved amount will be infused in instalments thereby increasing the capacity to underwrite risks up to ₹88,000 crore and this will enable ECGC to issue covers that can support additional exports of ₹5.28 trillion over the five-year period in line with the existing pattern," trade minister Piyush Goyal said briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

ECGC is a market leader with around 85% market share in export credit insurance market in India. Export supported by ECGC was ₹6.02 trillion in FY21, which is around 28% of India’s merchandise exports. Number of distinct exporters benefitted are 7,372 and 9,535 under Export Credit Insurance for Banks in FY21, 97% of which are small exporters.

ECGC insures around 50% of total export credit disbursement by banks, covering 12 public sector banks and 10 private sector banks. With a database of over five lakh overseas buyers, ECGC has settled claims of more than ₹7,500 crore in the last decade. ECGC has invested $11.7 million in Africa Trade Insurance to facilitate Indian exports to African market.

The government also said the capital infusion in NEIA Trust will help Indian project exporters to tap the huge potential of project exports in focus market. “Support to project exports with Indian content sourced from across the country will enhance the manufacturing in India. Corpus contribution of ₹1,650 crore will enhance the underwriting capacity of the Trust and will enable NEIA to support project exports worth ₹33,000 Crore at full capacity utilization that in turn will translate into an estimated output of domestically manufactured goods to the tune of ₹25,000 Crore approximately," Goyal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.