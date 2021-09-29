Cabinet clears listing of ECGC, infusion of 4,400 crore in five years

“Capital infusion in ECGC will enable it to expand its coverage to export oriented industry particularly labour-intensive sectors. The approved amount will be infused in instalments thereby increasing the capacity to underwrite risks up to ₹88,000 crore and this will enable ECGC to issue covers that can support additional exports of ₹5.28 trillion over the five-year period in line with the existing pattern," trade minister Piyush Goyal said briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.