ICAI members to get opportunities in Russia as govt clears MoU with IPAR

ICAI through its vast network of Chapters and Representative Offices in 68 cities of 45 countries of the world is committed to play an important role by sharing the prevalent practices in their respective countries so that the Government of India can adopt the best practices being followed by them to attract foreign investment and to encourage them to establish their setup in India, This MoU will benefit Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia.