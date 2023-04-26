New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday cleared the National Medical Device Policy, 2023, to make India a global manufacturing hub for medical devices, and approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges to create a cadre of skilled professionals.

Addressing reporters, Union minister for health Mansukh Mandaviya termed medical devices a sunrise sector in India. “The market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be $11 billion (approximately, ₹90,000 crore) in 2020 and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%. At present, India is importing around 75% of medical devices from other countries. The medical device policy is expected to help the medical devices sector grow from the present $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030, and encourage domestic investments and production of medical devices in the country," Mandaviya said.

Mint has previously reported about the government’s plans for a medical devices policy and a nursing cadre.

“From a regulatory framework to establishing enabling infrastructure, facilitating research and development, innovation and human resources, the medical device policy will cover six broad areas of policy interventions. The policy will support dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in existing institutions to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research, to produce future-ready medtech human resources and to meet the evolving needs of the sector," Mandaviya said. The policy framework is being developed by the department of biotechnology. The cabinet approved the establishment of 157 government nursing colleges at a cost of ₹1,570 crore. These will come up alongside medical colleges running since 2014, adding approximately 15,700 nursing graduates every year. This will further ensure quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in India, particularly in underserved districts and states/Union territories.

“There are around 5,324 nursing institutes of different categories, but there is huge demand for BSc nursing. There are about 1.6 lakh MBBS seats; however, seats for BSc. Nursing are only 1.18 lakh. Our Indian nurses are recognized worldwide and most of the time, they travel outside for new jobs. For example, UK alone has 6,000 Indian nurses, US 16,000, Australia 12,000, Canada 5,000 and Gulf 20,000," he said.

Uttar Pradesh will get around 27 new nursing colleges, followed by Madhya Pradesh (14), Rajasthan (23), Tamil Nadu & West Bengal (11 each), Bihar (8), Jammu & Kashmir (&) and Assam (5).

Meanwhile, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the Union cabinet also paid homage and tributes Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab CM who died on Tuesday, and 11 soldiers who were killed during Maoist attack in in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.