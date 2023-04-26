Cabinet okays medical device policy, 157 nursing colleges2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh will get around 27 new nursing colleges, followed by Madhya Pradesh (14), Rajasthan (23), Tamil Nadu & West Bengal (11 each), Bihar (8), Jammu & Kashmir (&) and Assam (5).
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday cleared the National Medical Device Policy, 2023, to make India a global manufacturing hub for medical devices, and approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges to create a cadre of skilled professionals.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×