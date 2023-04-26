Cabinet okays medical device policy, 157 nursing colleges

“From a regulatory framework to establishing enabling infrastructure, facilitating research and development, innovation and human resources, the medical device policy will cover six broad areas of policy interventions. The policy will support dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in existing institutions to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research, to produce future-ready medtech human resources and to meet the evolving needs of the sector," Mandaviya said. The policy framework is being developed by the department of biotechnology. The cabinet approved the establishment of 157 government nursing colleges at a cost of ₹1,570 crore. These will come up alongside medical colleges running since 2014, adding approximately 15,700 nursing graduates every year. This will further ensure quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in India, particularly in underserved districts and states/Union territories.