Cabinet clears new telecom bill and postal services bill

The government had issued the new telecom bill called the Draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022 in September last year where it proposed to increase the scope of telecommunication services by including over-the-top (OTT), internet-based and satellite-based communication services, broadcasting, internet and broadband services within its ambit, which has been red flagged by social media and technology companies in the messaging space as it could lead to regulation of OTT communication apps. The bill is likely to address the issue of regulation of OTTs.

