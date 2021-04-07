New Delhi: The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two production linked incentive schemes for air conditioners, LED lights and high efficiency solar PV modules worth ₹10,738 crore.

While the PLI scheme for white goods is worth ₹6,238 crore, PLI for solar PV modules is worth ₹4,500 crore. PLI schemes seek to make India a manufacturing hub for meeting both domestic consumption needs as well as for exports. Prime Minister Modi in February had invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes and expand their manufacturing in India, assuring that the country’s aspiration to become self-reliant will strengthen globalism.

Last year in March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth ₹51,355 crore. In November, it added 10 more sectors to the list with additional committed incentive of ₹1.46 trillion to boost local manufacturing.

“PLI scheme for high efficiency Solar PV Modules' with outlay of ₹4,500 cr ...will add 10,000 MW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants & bring direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore in solar PV manufacturing," trade minister Piyush Goyal said briefing reporters.

Over five years, the PLI scheme for white goods is expected to lead to incremental production worth ₹1.7 trillion, exports worth ₹64,400 crore with additional employment generation of more than 100,000 jobs. The scheme is also expected to generate revenue of ₹11,300 crore and ₹38,000 crore respectively through direct tax and goods and services tax over the five-year period. The scheme for white goods will extend an incentive of 4-6% on incremental sales over the base year (2019-20) for goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments to eligible companies.

