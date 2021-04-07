Cabinet clears PLI schemes for white goods and solar PV modules

Over five years, the PLI scheme for white goods is expected to lead to incremental production worth ₹1.7 trillion, exports worth ₹64,400 crore with additional employment generation of more than 100,000 jobs. The scheme is also expected to generate revenue of ₹11,300 crore and ₹38,000 crore respectively through direct tax and goods and services tax over the five-year period. The scheme for white goods will extend an incentive of 4-6% on incremental sales over the base year (2019-20) for goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments to eligible companies.