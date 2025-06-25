Cabinet clears Pune Metro extension, revised Jharia master plan

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved several development projects, including the extension of the Pune Metro, a revised rehabilitation plan for displaced families of the Jharia coalfields in Jharkhand, and the establishment of the International Potato Centre's regional centre in Agra.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the meeting also paid tribute to those who fought against the Emergency imposed on 25 June 1975.

“The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Also Read: Dynamism at work: India’s economy has led Nestle out of the Sensex Among the key approvals was a ₹3,626 crore extension of Pune Metro Line 2, which aims to enhance urban mobility in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing cities.

The 12.77-km elevated stretch will link Vanaz to Ramwadi and is expected to boost last-mile connectivity, reduce congestion, and support the city’s green-mobility goals.

“The (upcoming) metro lines will further strengthen the transportation model of Pune, and strengthen the city's infrastructure in the years to come,” Vaishnaw said.

“This will aid in environmental benefits, bring down the cost of living, and make the Pune Metro one of the largest networks in the country, comparable to the likes of New Delhi,” he added.

The cabinet also cleared a revised master plan worth ₹5,940 crore for the rehabilitation of families displaced due to underground fires and subsidence in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand.

Also Read: Has RBI unleashed its arsenal too soon for the economy? The plan aims to relocate over 200,000 people living in hazardous conditions, with a focus on housing, infrastructure, and essential civic amenities.

The 2009 master plan could not be fully implemented due to legal, technical and social obstacles, Vaishnaw said.

The cabinet has approved the restructuring of the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority by appointing a joint secretary-ranked chief executive and setting up implementation and monitoring committees, co-chaired by the coal secretary and Jharkhand chief secretary, to fast-track rehabilitation efforts.

“The revised master plan prioritizes livelihood creation, skill development, and full infrastructure provisioning (roads, schools, hospital, utilities) at the rehabilitation site,” Vaishnaw added.

Additionally, a regional centre of the International Potato Centre will be established in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with an outlay of ₹11.5 crore. The centre will promote research and innovation in potato cultivation, a vital crop for Indian farmers and food security.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Will Karnataka's new ‘welfare’ mandate mess up the gig economy? “Research at the regional centre will focus on seed production, pest management, sustainable production and training the farmers,” Vaishnaw said.

“This will help farmers adopt global best practices and improve yields,” he added.

Vaishnaw also hailed the successful launch of an international space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US, calling it a moment of immense pride for the country.

“We welcome the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian astronaut, group captain Shubhranshu Shukla, is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station,” Vaishnaw said.

