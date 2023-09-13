Cabinet clears ₹1,650 cr for free LPG connections, ₹7,210 cr for eCourt phase 3 project2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The eCourts Mission Mode Project is a move towards improving access to justice using technology.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the budgetary allotment of ₹1,650 crore for the distribution of 75 lakh free cooking gas connections as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The Cabinet also cleared the third phase of the eCourts project with a financial allocation of ₹7,210 crore.