New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the budgetary allotment of ₹1,650 crore for the distribution of 75 lakh free cooking gas connections as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The Cabinet also cleared the third phase of the eCourts project with a financial allocation of ₹7,210 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, information & broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said that the eCourts project would be a central sector scheme and would be operational for four years starting 2023.

An official statement said that the eCourts Mission Mode Project is a move towards improving access to justice using technology. As part of the National eGovernance Plan, the eCourts Project has been under implementation since 2007 for information and communcations technology (ICT) enablement of the Indian judiciary. Phase II of the project concluded this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eCourts Phase-III aims at bringing ease of justice by moving towards digital, online and paperless courts through digitization of the entire court records including legacy records and by bringing in universalization of e-filing/ e-payments through saturation of all court complexes with eSewa Kendras.

"It will put in place intelligent smart systems enabling data-based decision making for judges and registries while scheduling or prioritizing cases. The main objective of the Phase-III is to create a unified technology platform for the judiciary, which will provide a seamless and paperless interface between the courts, the litigants and other stakeholders," said that statement.

The centrally sponsored scheme is being implemented under the joint partnership of department of justice, union ministry of law & justice, and eCommittee, Supreme Court of India, in a decentralized manner through the respective high courts to develop a judicial system that would promote ease of justice by making the system more accessible, affordable, reliable, predictable, and transparent for all stakeholders, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ujjwala Yojana The union cabinet also approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from the financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26 with an additional outlay of ₹1,650 crore.

The total financial implication would be ₹2,200 per connection of 14.2 kg single bottle connection and 5 kg double bottle connection. The cost of 5 kg single bottle connection would be ₹1,300 per connection.

As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A targeted subsidy of Rs.200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for up to 12 refills per year is being provided to PMUY consumers. Recently, the union cabinet approved a reduction of ₹200 in LPG connections across the country.

LPG connections to poor households will provide access to clean cooking fuel and help in addressing health problems caused by the use of traditional sources of cooking fuel such as firewood, coal, cowdung etc. This will in turn enhance productivity of women, raise their quality of life by removing drudgery associated with collection of wood and insure them against non-availability of cooking fuel, at times.

There is a demand for 15 lakh PMUY connections as on 31 August, 2023, the government statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}