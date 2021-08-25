New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved ₹15,000 crore foreign direct investment (FDI) in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, an arm of Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which indirectly holds stake in Bangalore International Airport.

Anchorage is eying infrastructure, construction, airport and transport assets in the country including the assets that the government plans to monetise.

The company was set up to invest in India assets including in the airport sector and aviation-related businesses and services, an official statement said after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared the FDI proposal. The approval is expected to enable Anchorage to participate in the government’s asset monetisation plan.

As part of the FDI inflow, Anchorage will receive ₹950 crore investment from 2726247 Ontariao Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC which runs Canada's pension fund OMERS. Shares in Bangalore International airport Ltd. held by Fairfax will also be transferred to Anchorage.

The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the airport sector, the statement said.

“The investment will considerably substantiate government of India's plan to develop world class airport and transport related infrastructure though private partnership. The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced national (asset) monetisation pipeline, as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involves handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators," the statement said. (ends)

