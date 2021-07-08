To tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet has approved a new emergency response package worth ₹23,123 crore, following the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped cabinet on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing, India's new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "To avert the devastation caused by the second Covid wave, the government had announced a ₹23,000-crore relief package."

The Covid-19 package will help set up paediatrics departments in 736 districts, 20,000 new ICU beds and acquire buffer stocks of medicines, Mandaviya said.

The minister also said that storage facilities for oxygen and medicines would also be created at the district level under the plan.

"This will be allocated to the states after consultation with them," the Union health minister said. Out of the ₹23,000 crore, around ₹15,000 crore will be spent by the Centre and ₹8,000 crore will be given to states, Mandaviya said, adding that the plans will be implemented in the next nine months.

PM Modi holds first meeting of new Cabinet

A day after the rejig and expansion of the Union Cabinet, meetings of the union cabinet and council of ministers were being held today evening.

The back-to-back meetings of the Union Cabinet happened virtually and was being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs Council of Ministers meeting via video conference.



Source: PMO pic.twitter.com/NKcCw8vpH8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after PM Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid coronavirus protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

