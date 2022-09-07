Cabinet clears 27,360 crore school education programme

Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will also get strengthened under the Prime Minister’s schools for rising India (PMSHRI) scheme, under which funds will be transferred directly from the central government to the school’s account
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a new centrally sponsored scheme for creating digitally driven schools and strengthening close to 14,600 existing schools aimed at holistic development of individuals. Under the scheme, ₹27,360 crore will be spent in five years up to 2026-27, of which 66% will come from the central government.
Union education and skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that these schools will be designed as green institutions with digital learning tools will also have entrepreneurship as a focus area. More than 18 lakh students are expected to be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.
Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will also get strengthened under the Prime Minister’s schools for rising India (PMSHRI) scheme, under which funds will be transferred directly from the central government to the school’s account. The school management will have a major say in its utilisation as per their requirements.
An official statement said that these schools will create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills and will also provide mentoring and leadership to other schools in their vicinity.
These schools will encourage flexibility in choice of subjects offered to students. They will also encourage mother tongue/local languages as medium of instruction using technological interventions to help bridge language barriers, the statement said.
The PMSHRI schools will be developed as green schools, incorporating environment friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management and water conservation and harvesting, the statement said.
Pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic and integrated, the statement said.
Focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based, the statement said.
