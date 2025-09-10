Cabinet clears ₹4,447 cr road projects, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line for poll-bound Bihar — Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, approved a ₹4,447 crore road project and a Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line in the State of Bihar ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Bihar Elections 2025 are expected to be held between October and November this year. The major competition will be between the NDA alliance led by the Bhartiya Janata Party, the JD(U), and the INDIA Bloc alliance led by the Congress party and the RJD.

Bihar's 4-lane highway project The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 4-lane highway project section of the access-controlled Mokama-Munger region of the Buxar-Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor in Bihar, according to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs' announcement.

The details of the project show that the 4-lane highway in the Mokama-Munger region section will be 82 kilometres in total length and cost the central government ₹4,447.38 crore.

The highway project is estimated to generate nearly 14.83 lakh man-days of direct employment and another 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect employment, creating an opportunity to foster additional employment to boost economic activity in the region.

According to the official release, the highway will support an average vehicle speed of 80 km/h, with a design speed of 100 km/h, as the project seeks to reduce the overall travel time to approximately 1.5 hours.

“The increased economic activity in the region is expected to drive up the freight movement and the traffic on the Mokama-Munger section in the future,” said the Union Cabinet.