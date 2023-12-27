Cabinet clears ₹5,000-crore infra projects; approves higher minimum price for dried coconut
The new MSPs mark an increase of Rs. 300 per quintal for milling copra and Rs. 250 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season.
New Delhi: The union government on Wednesday approved two infrastructure projects in Bihar and Tripura with total cost of about Rs. 5,000 crore. It also approved a higher minimum support price (MSP) for copra (dried coconut) for the 2024 season.
