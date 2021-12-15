The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹76,000 crore incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, doubling down on the Centre's push to make India a global electronics production hub.

An ambitious project to establish a complete ecosystem of semiconductors and display manufacturing has been sanctioned, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press briefing today, adding ₹76,000 crore will be spent on this project in 6 years.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem.

Firms including Israel's Tower Semiconductor, Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source told Reuters, while adding that Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India.

Another scheme has been approved to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. “It will incur an expense of around ₹1,300 crore," Thakur said.

IT Minister Vaishnaw said that the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by persons to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).

"In the coming one year...the government will invest around ₹1,300 crore so that more and more people move towards digital payments," Vaishnaw said.

He also said that 423 crore digital transactions valued at ₹7.56 lakh crore took place in November.

